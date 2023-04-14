📢WEIGH IN: What problems do you currently see with Interstate 81?

$2 billion in improvements are coming to Interstate 81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said the I-81 corridor is plagued by significant safety and reliability issues because it hasn’t had any significant improvements since its original construction which began in the 1950s.

Since that time, traffic volume, vehicle size and the amount of freight have all increased.

There are more than 2,000 vehicle crashes annually with 26 percent involving heavy trucks, the highest percentage for any interstate in Virginia.

