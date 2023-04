ROANOKE, Va. – Chili’s fans have long awaited the opening of the new Roanoke location at Tanglewood Mall.

At last, the wait is over.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced Monday, April 17 as the location’s official opening date.

The highly anticipated restaurant will be located at 4212 Electric Road.

Hungry now? No need to wait — the new location is now open for business on DoorDash.