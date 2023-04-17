‘State of the Road’ report shows growth, progress along Roanoke’s Williamson Road

Some Star City businesses could get a makeover, but they'll need your help

ROANOKE, Va. – Williamson Road businesses could get a makeover, but they’ll need your help to do so.

Valerie Brown, the executive director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, addressed Roanoke City Council on Monday afternoon to deliver the annual “State of the Road” report.

Brown says Williamson Road is growing and it’s a hub for diverse businesses. She also says her goal for the future is to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety, cut down on crime, and address.

The association is launching a new program called the Mini Façade Grant Program by the end of the summer.

Business owners along Williamson Road will be able to receive anywhere from $500 to $3,000 to spruce up their storefronts, with the help from donors in the community.

“I think for a long time Williamson Road has been somewhat stagnant, in that things have not been happening. And now that we’re at a point where we can make those things happen and get the greater community involved with it, it’s all exciting. We want everyone to know that,” said Brown.

The association is hosting several fundraisers to raise money for the Mini Façade Grant Program.

The first is the “Swing for the Green Golf Tournament” at Hunting Hills Country Club in Roanoke. It will be held on Friday, May 5.

