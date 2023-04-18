Authorities working to arrest ‘armed’ man said to be in Pembroke residence

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to bring a man who they believe is armed into custody in the Pembroke area.

PEMBROKE, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to bring a man who they believe is armed into custody in the Pembroke area.

Authorities say they are conducting an operation on Mauney Street in the Castle Rock Drive area of Pembroke.

We’re told they’re searching for Steven Repasi, who is believed to be armed and in a residence on Mauney Street.

Repasi is wanted out of Giles County and Carroll County, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. He is 5′11″ and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, authorities said.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement, you’re asked to call 911 as soon as you can.

Citizens are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.