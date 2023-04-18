74º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Authorities working to arrest ‘armed’ man said to be in Pembroke residence

We’re told he’s wanted out of Giles, Carroll counties

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Giles County, Carroll County, Manhunt
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to bring a man who they believe is armed into custody in the Pembroke area.

PEMBROKE, Va. – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is currently working to bring a man who they believe is armed into custody in the Pembroke area.

Authorities say they are conducting an operation on Mauney Street in the Castle Rock Drive area of Pembroke.

We’re told they’re searching for Steven Repasi, who is believed to be armed and in a residence on Mauney Street.

Repasi is wanted out of Giles County and Carroll County, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes. He is 5′11″ and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, authorities said.

If you have any information that could assist law enforcement, you’re asked to call 911 as soon as you can.

Citizens are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email