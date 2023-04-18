Man arrested in Lynchburg after barricading himself inside vehicle with gun, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself inside a vehicle with a gun, authorities said.

On April 18 at 11 a.m., the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office got a phone call from a nurse at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital about a domestic assault that happened in Amherst County.

An Amherst County deputy responded to the hospital to speak with the nurse and the victim, authorities said.

After getting to the hospital, the deputy was advised that the suspect in the case was inside of a vehicle in the parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

LPD said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office contacted them about the situation around 12:44 p.m.

Officers with LPD said they found the man in the 1900 block of Tate Springs Road near the hospital.

According to Amherst County authorities, the man had barricaded himself inside of a vehicle with a gun.

The man initially refused to comply with their commands, LPD said, but after a few minutes of negotiations, they were able to take him into custody without incident.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said they obtained the following warrants:

Assault & Battery on a Family Member x 3

Strangulation x 2

Abduction x 1

Brandishing a Firearm x 1

The man’s identity was not released.