Man responsible for several vehicle thefts in Alleghany County arrested, authorities say

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with several vehicle thefts in Alleghany County.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call Tuesday in the early morning hours about several vehicles being stolen from the Rich Patch/Potts Creek area of the county.

Deputies say they arrested 36-year-old Linwood Smith on Tuesday on two counts of Grand Larceny: Auto Theft.

Smith was taken to Alleghany Regional Jail where he’s held by the magistrate on a $1,500 bond, according to authorities.