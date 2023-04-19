83º

Man responsible for several vehicle thefts in Alleghany County arrested, authorities say

Happened in the Rich Patch/Potts Creek area

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Alleghany County, Grand Larceny
Linwood Smith, 36, charged with two counts of grand larceny: auto theft. (Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with several vehicle thefts in Alleghany County.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call Tuesday in the early morning hours about several vehicles being stolen from the Rich Patch/Potts Creek area of the county.

Deputies say they arrested 36-year-old Linwood Smith on Tuesday on two counts of Grand Larceny: Auto Theft.

Smith was taken to Alleghany Regional Jail where he’s held by the magistrate on a $1,500 bond, according to authorities.

