Rail Yard Dawgs host Peoria

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center will soon be packed full of hockey fans rooting on the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The team’s playoff run will continue Wednesday night on the ice with top-seeded Peoria coming to town.

The team is more confident than ever. For the second consecutive season, the Rail Yard Dawgs are in the semifinal round. While some familiar faces have stepped up this year, it’s actually been some “new kids on the block” that have played a pivotal role.

Whether it’s been a goal, an assist, or even an uptick in physicality – the Rail Yard Dawgs have been bringing the boom as of late.

“We’re much hungrier to get pucks in front of the net and much more willing to block shots and pay the price,” Josh Nenadal, Rail Yard Dawgs Forward said.

Helping pay that price, guys like Jordan Xavier and Roshen Jaswal ... who retired from Evansville midway through the season only to lace up the skates again for Roanoke.

“Retiring I thought I was done, I really was, and being able to come out and back here I’ve really found my love for the game again and it goes to this group and coaches, staff, players. They really helped me find my love for hockey again and I can’t be happier to be here,” Jaswal, Rail Yard Dawgs Defenceman said.

The same rings true for Xavier. He’s only been around for three weeks but has found the back of the net 5 times.

“Well, the guys have made it unbelievably easy. I know I haven’t been here that long but I feel like I’ve been here all year,” Xavier, Rail Yard Dawgs Forward said.

While vets like Mac Jansen and Josh Nenadal have led by example, they’ve also reminded their newest teammates of why revenge should be on their minds with the Rivermen in town.

“Obviously, we have the fuel with all the returners and with them beating us in the Finals last year,” Jansen, Rail Yard Dawgs Forward said.

“I kind of picked up on that before I even played a game here. The whole unfinished business mantra and motto has been with us all year and my entire time here so definitely get a huge sense that the boys are fired up for this one,” Xavier said.

