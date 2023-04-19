Roanoke Fire-EMS welcomes new Fire Station Foster pup, Rocky

Rocky seems to be fitting in just fine.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS opened their arms to the newest member of their crew: Rocky, a Fire Station Foster pup.

Rachel Hale, the fire department’s community risk reduction specialist, started the Fire Station Foster program to help dogs like Rocky get exposure in the community and find a forever home, as we reported previously.

We’ve told you about Caiden and Audi, two four-legged friends who found their forever homes, thanks to the program.

“If Rocky had a theme song, it would be “I Want You to Want Me,’” Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

We’re told Rocky is a super playful pup that loves to lay on your lap. Not only that, but he does well around cats, kids, and calm dogs, and loves to go for rides in the car, crews said.

“We also heard he was named the World Heavyweight Champion ... of snuggles!” the department wrote.

Love Rocky already? You can reach out to Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection to fill out an application.

To see a few moments in the life of a Roanoke Fire-EMS Fire Station Foster, watch Rocky’s “Doggovision” cam video below.