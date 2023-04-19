60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Solutions to avoid expensive pet surgery or other treatments

When your pet needs treatment or surgery, it can get expensive fast. But there are other options your vet may not be talking to you about.

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Virginia Tech, New River Valley, Solutionaries, Roanoke, Highlands, Lynchburg, Southside, Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, Pets, Health, Veterinarian
There are many different options for pets who need treatment. (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – When your pet needs treatment or surgery, it can get expensive fast. But there are other options your vet may not be talking to you about.

10 News anchor Jenna Zibton is working for you on the solutions so everyone can get care, no matter their finances. Watch 10 News tonight at 7 p.m.

This is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help and subscribe to our Solutionaries channel on youtube.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m. She also leads our monthly Solutionaries Series, where we highlight the creative thinkers and doers working to make the world a better place.

email

facebook

twitter