Meet Buddy! This sweet, energetic dog is looking for his forever home.

Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA said he’s two years old, loves people, and would fit in great with an active family.

The organization says Buddy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

You can see Buddy at the Roanoke Valley SPCA and find more information about him, as well as the adoption process, here.