New innovative manufacturer in Montgomery County has global impact

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – New innovation in the New River Valley is improving how metal is manufactured.

“I love my job, it’s the best job I had in my life,” Jack Elliott, an operator at Meld Printworks said.

Elliott is creating parts that will be used for big industries like the U.S. Military.

“To think what we’re going to be able to do with this stuff is exciting,” Elliott said.

President and CEO of Printworks Robb Hudson said the company tests items that will be used for their customers in the military, aerospace, outer space and motor sports industries.

“Here we’re printing Titanium,” Hudson said.

Meld Printworks technology prints metal parts using only pressure and friction, and workers are making sure the printed titanium is strong enough to be used.

“We pumped this bag full of argon so that we can print titanium and maintain its properties,” Hudson said.

The machine is similar to a 3D printer, it uses raw metal materials and through a computer program, it is able to print into any form.

“What’s wonderful about this technology is that it’s addressing the raw material shortage, that are replacing castings and shoring’s that have really long lead times,” Hudson said.

In addition to providing products faster to customers, they also benefitting the local economy.

Hudson said they’re partnering with New River Community College and Virginia Tech in an effort to train and strengthen the local workforce.

“Those are valuable partners as far as workforce development goes and developing future operators and engineers,” Hudson said.

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins said the company’s impact will be felt across the New River Valley.

“We’re proud to have innovators doing great things, we always want and do everything we can to make sure our businesses succeed, so does our economy grow,” Blevins said.