Pocket-sized Chihuahua named the world’s shortest dog

A small dog named Pearl is making her mark after being named the world’s shortest dog on Guinness World Records’ Italian TV show “Lo Show dei Record.”

You may have heard of purse-sized dogs, but what about pocket sized? Yup, you read that right.

Little Pearl is just 3.59 inches in height. That’s shorter than a popsicle stick and just a little taller than a teacup. She’s about 5 inches long, about the same size as a dollar bill, and weighs 1.22 pounds.

But regardless of her size, she has a big personality.

Her owner, Vanesa Semler, who lives in Orlando, said the two-year-old dog is “a bit of a diva.”

“She likes to bark in front of the various cafes until they give her some cream,” said Semler.

She went on to add, “We’re blessed to have her and to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news,” she said.