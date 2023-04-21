Blue Ridge Marathon to be held rain or shine

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke will be filled with visitors from all over the world this weekend for “America’s Toughest Road Races.”

Organizer Stephanie Long said 36 states and seven countries will be represented from the around 3,000 people attending.

“Just seeing everybody out in downtown and having a good time, it’s good for Roanoke, it’s good for the community,” runner Seth Thomas said.

Long said the race has had an estimated eight to ten-million dollar impact since its start.

“Having a signature event like this can create more economic development in that businesses want to come here because they see something like this,” Long said.

Before and after runners hit the road, they have a chance to enjoy the Down by Downtown Music Festival this weekend.

Weather could have an impact on all of the events this weekend, but organizers said they won’t let rain slow them down.

“It is a rain or shine event, so if it’s just rain we’re going to go,” Long said. “If there’s anything that could be potentially dangerous, we’re working really closely with city EMS.”

The very first lap of the Double Marathon starts at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

