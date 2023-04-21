Truck crashes into Danville bridge, causes lane closures, delays

DANVILLE, Va. – According to Danville City officials, the eastbound lane of Riverside Drive at the Farrar Street bridge will be closed until further notice after a truck hit the underside of the bridge.

Officials said the lane closure on Riverside Drive starts at Locust Lane and extends a small way beyond the bridge.

We’re told the bridge itself is closed to Farrar Street traffic crews can complete a structural inspection.

As a result of the closure, Danville officials urged drivers to slow down and be alert of the traffic pattern, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.