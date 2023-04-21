79º

Truck crashes into Danville bridge, causes lane closures, delays

Officials say the eastbound lane of Riverside Drive at the Farrar Street bridge is closed until further notice

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Farrar Street bridge struck by vehicle (Credit: City of Danville) (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – According to Danville City officials, the eastbound lane of Riverside Drive at the Farrar Street bridge will be closed until further notice after a truck hit the underside of the bridge.

Officials said the lane closure on Riverside Drive starts at Locust Lane and extends a small way beyond the bridge.

We’re told the bridge itself is closed to Farrar Street traffic crews can complete a structural inspection.

As a result of the closure, Danville officials urged drivers to slow down and be alert of the traffic pattern, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route.

