Virginia Tech raises tuition by 4.9% for 2023-2024 school year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The cost to attend Virginia Tech is increasing by 4.9%.

That’s about $600 a year for in-state students and $1,500 for out-of-state.

The Board of Visitors unanimously approved the decision which will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

They said the increase is needed to support the university’s budget, which tuition accounts for about 70%.

The increase will impact undergraduate, graduate, vet students and Carilion School of Medicine.

The university said they plan to make additional funds available in their budget for financial aid to help support students with the change.