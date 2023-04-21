74º

Virginia Tech raises tuition by 4.9% for 2023-2024 school year

The increase will impact undergraduate, graduate, vet students and Carilion School of Medicine

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The cost to attend Virginia Tech is increasing by 4.9%.

That’s about $600 a year for in-state students and $1,500 for out-of-state.

The Board of Visitors unanimously approved the decision which will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

They said the increase is needed to support the university’s budget, which tuition accounts for about 70%.

The university said they plan to make additional funds available in their budget for financial aid to help support students with the change.

