Man dead, another injured after shooting in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A shooting in Campbell County left one person dead and another injured, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they responded to the 600 block of Pacoman Road in reference to a shooting.

When units arrived, they found one deceased man and another man with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the injured man was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they will confer with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

Authorities said this is an isolated incident and domestic in nature, there is no threat to the public.

You may have noticed a difference in how we’ve been reporting on crime. To learn more, click here or email trust@wsls.com