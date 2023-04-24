Christiansburg Police warn of scammers impersonating officers over the phone

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department is warning the community to beware of scammers impersonating both the Christiansburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The police department says they have received several alerts regarding fake phone calls and are urging area residents to be on the lookout.

It’s important to pay attention to the signs given that the call may appear to be from a legitimate number. Plus, if you hang up and call back, it may sound as if you’re being connected to an actual officer or detective.

Here are some common red flags to keep an eye out for:

A person calling and saying you have missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for your arrest; they may already have personal information such as home address or place of employment to convince you that the call is legitimate

A person saying you could be arrested if you don’t pay a fine

Being asked to purchase a gift card and provide the card numbers and PINs; once you provide the number, it is nearly impossible to track it, authorities say

Being asked to go to a Bitcoin ATM and transfer money via the machine

Authorities report that most of the calls are from overseas.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up, and if they try to contact you again, let them know that you will be reporting the call to the local police. You can reach the non-emergency number of the NRV 911 call center at 540-382-4343.

“Please remember that local law enforcement does not accept payment of fines,” the police department said. “Those go through the court system. Additionally, neither law enforcement nor the courts accept gift cards or request Bitcoin transfers. Requests to do so are telltale signs of a scam and should not be honored.”