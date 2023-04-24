One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two others are hurt following a three-vehicle crash in Wise County over the weekend.

On April 22 at about 12:15 p.m., one person riding a 2018 Harley-Davidson FLT and another riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson XL1200 were going north on Rte 23 when a Cadillac XT5 crossed in front of them as they were turning into the southbound lanes of Route 23.

Authorities said the motorcycles were unable to avoid hitting the Cadillac on the side.

Edgar F. Martin Jr., 45, of Pound, Virginia, was driving the 2018 Harley-Davidson and was transported to Norton Community Hospital. Unfortunately, he did not make it.

Eric S. Moore, of Abingdon, Virginia, who was driving the 2013 Harley-Davidson, and the driver of the Cadillac were also taken to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.

We’ve been told by authorities that Moore was seriously injured in the incident, whereas the driver of the Cadillac has minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.