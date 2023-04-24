Roanoke Lebanese Festival to kick off on June 2

Roanoke Lebanese Festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church to kick off on June 2, 2023 (Credit: Roanoke Lebanese Festival)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Lebanese Festival is making a comeback this year after a three-year hiatus, according to event organizers.

Officials say the festival will kick off at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church in Northwest Roanoke on June 2 and wrap up on June 4. We’re told the festival will be open Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

The festival, which is free to attend, features Lebanese food, Lebanese music, and traditional Lebanese folk dancers in full costume, organizers said.

There will be onsite dining, with takeout available through online ordering, organizers said.

According to their website, there will also be activities for children and tours of the church.

Find more information about the festival here, and see the location of the event below.