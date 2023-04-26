31st Roanoke Pride festival to be held this weekend

(Lee Jin-Man, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Pride festival is right around the corner.

Pride Weekend will kick off on Friday, April 28 at the Park Dance Club from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., then continue on Saturday at the venue from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Sunday, the Pride Festival kicks off at noon at Elmwood Park, according to the event schedule.

We’re told the festival is free to attend and will feature national headliners, like Billy Gilman and Brianna Musco.

Organizers say there will also be 80 vendor booths manned by local non-profits and community members during the festival.

A full schedule of Pride Weekend can be found online.