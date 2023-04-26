65º

31st Roanoke Pride festival to be held this weekend

Pride Festival kicks off on Sunday at Elmwood Park, organizers say

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Pride festival is right around the corner.

Pride Weekend will kick off on Friday, April 28 at the Park Dance Club from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., then continue on Saturday at the venue from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Sunday, the Pride Festival kicks off at noon at Elmwood Park, according to the event schedule.

We’re told the festival is free to attend and will feature national headliners, like Billy Gilman and Brianna Musco.

Organizers say there will also be 80 vendor booths manned by local non-profits and community members during the festival.

A full schedule of Pride Weekend can be found by clicking here.

