Roanoke valley students have a blast at the Little Feet Meet by Special Olympics

SALEM, Va. – Students were having a blast at the Little Feet Meet put on by the Special Olympics.

The annual event brings together students with and without disabilities to encourage inclusion, acceptance, and respect in schools and our community.

More than five-hundred students from across the Roanoke Valley took part in Wednesday’s event at Roanoke College.

“The schools just absolutely love it. It’s a highlight of their year. The students get to come and show off their skills. And it’s not just their sports skills, but it’s their skills about building a community, and youth leadership and the things that they do so well at their schools,” Nancy Morehouse, Special Olympics Southwest Region Director said.

More than 200 volunteers from Roanoke College, area high schools, and the community helped to make the event a success.

