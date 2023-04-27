Lunch Pail Defense Foundation receives donation for student scholarships

Watch the story tonight on 10 News at 6.

Over $7,000 will now help pay scholarships for construction students in the New River and Roanoke valleys.

All thanks to a donation from the Associated General Contractors of Virginia.

The check was presented to the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation — and if you recognize that reference, that’s because it was founded by former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster.

Young professionals are needed more than ever in Virginia’s construction industry, and the former coach hopes a donation like this can offer students debt-free education.

“This money will go and support kids in the area that you know, are going to shining stars, but need a little bit of help to get them going,” Foster said.

The foundation provides 38 academic scholarships to area high school students.