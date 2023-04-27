Two George Wythe High School students shot in parking lot, police say

Two students were shot in a parking lot near George Wythe High School on Thursday, NBC 12 reported.

RICHMOND, Va. – Two students were shot in a parking lot near George Wythe High School on Thursday, NBC 12 reported.

Richmond Police told NBC 12 that one of the students was found in a wooded area near the parking lot with gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

We’re told the second student who was also shot took himself to the hospital and is expected to recover.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened today,” Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards told the station.

Richmond Police held a press conference outside the school and said they got a call at 12:02 p.m. about shots fired.

Police said an officer got to the scene within a minute, and in the following three minutes, police found the first victim.

According to authorities, Richmond Police, forensic teams, and the ATF stayed at the scene collecting evidence for hours following the incident.

As of Thursday evening, there had been no arrests made, according to NBC 12.

“The suspects are still at large so, obviously, that’s still concerning for us, but we don’t believe there’s any other threats to any other schools at this point,” Edwards said.

Edwards also believes there’s “one shooter, but other people involved,” the station said, but no suspect information was available.

NBC 12 reports that the school was put on lockdown after the shooting, and all after-school activities are also canceled.

School officials sent out alerts on Thursday evening, noting that the shooting happened in the school parking lot, the station reported.