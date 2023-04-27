69º

📷🤩YOUR PICS: Southwest Virginia shows off for high school prom

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

About a week ago we asked you to send in your pictures from your high school prom and boy did you deliver. (WSLS 10)

Many of you were dressed to impress for the special occasion, and the 10 News family was beyond happy to see everyone ready to shine on the big night.

Now, it’s time to show off your pics, as promised.

We hope everyone had a wonderful time dancing with friends and kicking off their senior year.

Have more prom photos to share? Send them to us through Pin It by clicking here. It’s super easy!

1. James River

Ashley13

Prom-James River (Barn at Back Creek) Drew Whitson

Roanoke

2. Rockbridge County High School

Blackwell

Prom pic Rockbridge county High School 2023

Roanoke

3. PMHS

Kimberlyt1978

Kaden and Gabby PMHS prom 2023

Roanoke

4. Blacksburg High School

Oma M

Prom Blacksburg High

Blacksburg

5. Liberty High School

MCrumpacker

Liberty High School Prom

Roanoke

6. Liberty High School

MCrumpacker

Liberty High School Prom

Roanoke

7. Blacksburg High School

JenniferSc

Aydian Eldridge - Blacksburg High School Prom

Blacksburg

8. RCHS

Lacey8

Ava & Logan RCHS Prom 2023

Roanoke

9. Chatham High School

Rmwoods24

Chatham High School Prom 4/22/2023. Samantha Woods & Tyler Hoffman

Roanoke

10. James River High School

Missy

James River HS prom 4/15/2023 Macy Williams & Jordan Shrewsbury

Roanoke

11. EMHS

asheast

EMHS Prom 2023!

Roanoke

12. Blacksburg High School

Jenn S

Alexis Snider Blacksburg High School Prom

Blacksburg

13. EMHS

Tresha

Ashton and Gunnar- EMHS prom

Roanoke

