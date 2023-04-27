📷🤩YOUR PICS: Southwest Virginia shows off for high school prom

About a week ago we asked you to send in your pictures from your high school prom and boy did you deliver.
Many of you were dressed to impress for the special occasion, and the 10 News family was beyond happy to see everyone ready to shine on the big night.
Now, it’s time to show off your pics, as promised.
We hope everyone had a wonderful time dancing with friends and kicking off their senior year.
1. James River
Ashley13
Prom-James River (Barn at Back Creek)
Drew Whitson
2. Rockbridge County High School
Blackwell
Prom pic Rockbridge county High School 2023
3. PMHS
4. Blacksburg High School
Oma M
Prom
Blacksburg High
5. Liberty High School
6. Liberty High School
7. Blacksburg High School
JenniferSc
Aydian Eldridge - Blacksburg High School Prom
8. RCHS
Lacey8
Ava & Logan RCHS Prom 2023
9. Chatham High School
Rmwoods24
Chatham High School Prom 4/22/2023. Samantha Woods & Tyler Hoffman
10. James River High School
Missy
James River HS prom 4/15/2023
Macy Williams & Jordan Shrewsbury
11. EMHS
12. Blacksburg High School
Jenn S
Alexis Snider
Blacksburg High School Prom
13. EMHS
Tresha
Ashton and Gunnar- EMHS prom
