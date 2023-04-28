More than 2,400 without power across Virginia as heavy rain rolls through

More than 2,400 AEP customers are without power throughout the Commonwealth as heavy rain pummels the state.

Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 6:14 a.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power:

Amherst: 270

Bedford: 940

Bland: 806

Botetourt: 52

Franklin: 25

Grayson: 85

Henry: 18

Montgomery: 25

Patrick: 5

Pulaski: 5

Roanoke: 74

Roanoke City: 13

No word yet on when power is expected to be restored.

We will continue to update this article throughout the day.

