More than 2,400 without power across Virginia as heavy rain rolls through

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

More than 2,400 AEP customers are without power throughout the Commonwealth as heavy rain pummels the state.

Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 6:14 a.m. Friday.

Appalachian Power:

  • Amherst: 270
  • Bedford: 940
  • Bland: 806
  • Botetourt: 52
  • Franklin: 25
  • Grayson: 85
  • Henry: 18
  • Montgomery: 25
  • Patrick: 5
  • Pulaski: 5
  • Roanoke: 74
  • Roanoke City: 13

No word yet on when power is expected to be restored.

We will continue to update this article throughout the day.

