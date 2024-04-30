Thousands expected at Roanoke’s annual Strawberry Festival this weekend

Thousands will flock to downtown Roanoke this weekend for the Community School’s Annual Strawberry Festival.

The beloved event will feature homemade strawberry shortcakes, which are the star of the show, along with sundaes and chocolate-dipped berries or you can get them covered in whipped cream.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Although it’s known for sweet treats, it’s also a fundraiser for a small independent school that’s run strictly by volunteers.

“It goes towards things like financial aid, keeping costs low, [and] professional development for our teachers,” said Community School Marketing Director, Kitty Hopkins.

“There’s a lot to get ready. About a month before the festival, we bake about 10,000 shortcakes all in one day, and then the day before the festival, our volunteers wash, slice [and] cap 7,000 pints of strawberries to get ready for the festival.”