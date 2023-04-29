Roanoke police searching for missing 75-year-old woman with dementia

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently searching for a 75-year-old woman who they say has dementia.

75-year-old Shirley Powers was last seen on April 21 leaving the Roanoke Rescue Mission on 4th Street SE, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities said she was possibly walking toward Member One Credit Union on 4th Street NE.

We’re told she was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

According to Virginia State Police, Powers is 5′3″, 168 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Powers has dementia in addition to other medical issues.

If you see Shirley or have any information about her location, RPD asks that you call 911 to share what you know.