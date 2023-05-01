Lynchburg PD: Man robs Subway at gunpoint, takes undisclosed amount of cash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man that they said robbed a Subway at gunpoint on Sunday.

On April 30, at 10:56 p.m., officers said they responded to Subway for an armed robbery.

The caller said the store was robbed by a man who pointed a gun at the employee and demanded that they empty the register, LPD said.

We’re told the man took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away from the scene toward Timberlake Road.

LPD is now searching for the man, who they said was around 5′9″ to 5′11″ with a medium build and wearing a black balaclava, black scarf, a big black or dark blue heavy jacket, black gloves, and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

No image or footage from the incident was shared.