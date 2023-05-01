Radford University issues all-clear after police presence at Washington Hall

RADFORD, Va. – UPDATE:

Radford University has issued an all-clear following the police activity at Washington Hall Monday afternoon.

University officials said there were no shots fired at Washington Hall and there is no threat to the public.

Campus activities are resuming, officials said.

It is still unclear what caused the police presence and the secure in place. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

ORIGINAL STORY

Radford University is under a secure in place, according to its Facebook page.

University officials say there is police activity at Washington Hall, and said to avoid the area.

In the university’s latest update, they said no shots have been fired.

The Radford City Police Department also said there is police activity on Tyler Avenue.

Police are asking that citizens avoid the area of Tyler Avenue from Downey Street to Fairfax Street.

Other details are limited at this time. 10 News is working for you to learn more and has a en route.

This article will be updated once more information has become available.

