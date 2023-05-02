Roanoke-area health department addresses COVID-19 emergency ending

ROANOKE, Va. – The COVID-19 public health emergency is coming to an end.

On May 11, the federal government will lift the health emergency order.

Now, local health departments are chiming in on how that will impact their jobs.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said they’ll continue reporting data as normal for now.

“The way that we’re managing COVID as a local health department is not going to significantly change at this point,” Dr. Morrow said. “We still have COVID funds to support enhanced surveillance should we need to continue that.”