Angels of Assisi new pet center slated to open by the end of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest private animal shelter is getting an upgrade. After over four years, staff from Angels of Assisi said construction on a new pet center is near completion.

Angels of Assisi Director of Community Engagement Dayna Reynolds said they expect to move into the building by the end of the year.

“Having a bigger space is just going to be life-changing for so many animals and people in this community,” Reynolds said.

Over four years ago, they were given the property by a donor, but they’ve faced some challenges.

“The construction process did start right before COVID,” Reynolds said. “Which had us facing a few obstacles, getting supplies and things like that. So we’ve been working on it, but we are now kind of in our home stretch, and we’re just very excited about that.”

Their current building is about 100 years old. Staff are looking forward to the newer, and the bigger area.

“Going from two exam rooms to six exam rooms, our surgical space is going to be even larger,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to have even more kennels. We’re going to have more play areas so we can have more enrichment for the animals.”

It’s an around $3 million project funded by donors, sponsorships and grants.

“As always, it wouldn’t be possible to do this without the support of our wonderful community, so we’d like to thank them,” Reynolds said. “The community has really stepped forward to help us with this endeavor.”