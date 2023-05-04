Man charged in connection with wife’s death in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested and charged after his wife was found dead in Wythe County Thursday, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:45 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a call in the 1300 block of Lots Gap Road about an unconscious female, authorities said.

Deputies said the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Lead Mines Rescue arrived on the scene and found a deceased female.

According to authorities, investigators were called to the scene and an interview was conducted with the deceased female’s husband, Charles Lee Spain Jr.

Spain has been charged with the following:

Assault of a family member

Strangulation

He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said autopsy of the body will be conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, and more charges could be pending.