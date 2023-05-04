Planet Fitness to offer teens free summer membership starting May 15

Looking to get fit? Planet Fitness has something in store for teens this summer.

Teens between the ages of 14 and 19 can work out at Planet Fitness for free until August 31 with the High School Summer Pass, according to the gym’s website.

Registration for the pass can be done online or at a Planet Fitenss location, gym officials said.

Be aware of your location choice, though. PF said teens must work out at the location they sign up at, and are not allowed to use the pass at other locations.

Participants will receive a free digital club pass via the Planet Fitness app on May 15, according to the site.

There are two Planet Fitness locations in Roanoke, one in Salem, one in Lynchburg, and one in Christiansburg. To see if there’s a Planet Fitness near you, click here.