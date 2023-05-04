Roanoke Police Department adds new K-9s to its team

The Roanoke Police Department is welcoming some new four-legged members to its team.

Meet Magnum, Knox and Vader, three new K-9 officers coming on board at the Roanoke Police Department.

The three dogs are all under 2 years old and will be spending the next two months in training with their handler.

The police department now has seven K-9 Officers in total.

“The bond between an officer and their K-9 partner is incredibly special, and we can’t wait to see what these new duos will accomplish together,” the department said in a Facebook post, where you can also learn more about each dog.