59º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke Police Department adds new K-9s to its team

The three dogs are all under 2 years old

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department
The Roanoke Police Department is welcoming some new four-legged members to its team. (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is welcoming some new four-legged members to its team.

Meet Magnum, Knox and Vader, three new K-9 officers coming on board at the Roanoke Police Department.

The three dogs are all under 2 years old and will be spending the next two months in training with their handler.

The police department now has seven K-9 Officers in total.

“The bond between an officer and their K-9 partner is incredibly special, and we can’t wait to see what these new duos will accomplish together,” the department said in a Facebook post, where you can also learn more about each dog.

Meet the newest members of Team RPD – K-9 Magnum, K-9 Knox, and K-9 Vader! These three dogs are in training to become...

Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email