Roanoke Police Department adds new K-9s to its team

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is welcoming some new four-legged members to its team.
Meet Magnum, Knox and Vader, three new K-9 officers coming on board at the Roanoke Police Department.
The three dogs are all under 2 years old and will be spending the next two months in training with their handler.
The police department now has seven K-9 Officers in total.
“The bond between an officer and their K-9 partner is incredibly special, and we can’t wait to see what these new duos will accomplish together,” the department said in a Facebook post, where you can also learn more about each dog.
