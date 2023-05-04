Seven gang members arrested in connection with home burglary in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Seven suspects have been charged and arrested in relation to a residential burglary in which firearms and other valuables were stolen, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

It happened on Feb. 13, 2022, just before 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Shaffer Street, police said.

The resident told the police that multiple suspects broke into their home and stole several valuable items before fleeing in a vehicle, which was later reported stolen, according to the police department.

“Over the next year plus, officers and detectives conducted an extensive investigation that utilized a variety of resources, investigative techniques, and partners to identify and obtain arrest warrants for each of the involved suspects,” the police department said in a press release.

On April 26, 2023, the Lynchburg Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police came together to conduct Operation Royal Flush. The operation led to the arrest of all seven suspects involved, six of which are under 18.

Bishop Arrington, 18, of Lynchburg

A juvenile male, 17, of Lynchburg

A juvenile male, 17, of Lynchburg

A juvenile male, 17, of Lynchburg

A juvenile male, 17, of Lynchburg

A juvenile male, 16, of Lynchburg

A juvenile male, 15, of Lynchburg

Each suspect has been charged with breaking and entering, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of property, criminal street gang participation and felony property damage.

In addition to this, Bishop Arrington was also charged with criminal street gang participation involving a juvenile and criminal street gang recruitment of a juvenile.

A juvenile male was charged with grand Larceny of a vehicle and felony eluding.

“The Lynchburg Police Department is committed to reducing violent crime in our community and aggressively pursuing criminal street gang members,” the police department said.

