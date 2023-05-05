43rd Annual Community School’s Strawberry Festival returns to Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrating 43 years of strawberries in Elmwood Park. The Community School’s annual Strawberry Festival returns on Friday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This beloved Roanoke event serves up thousands of homemade strawberry desserts. This includes their signature Strawberry Shortcake and chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Community School’s Strawberry Festival was founded in 1980 as a fundraiser for the school. More than 2,400 volunteer hours go into this annual event, which draws about 20,000 people from Southwest Virginia.

“The Strawberry Festival is a cherished tradition at our school, and I am proud to see it thrive year after year,” said Linda Roth, executive director of Community School.

All proceeds go toward school operating costs, financial aid and supplemental outside learning opportunities for students and faculty.

You can either purchase tickets at the park or in advance.