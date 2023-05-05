Are those UFOs? No, those are SpaceX satellites! | Share your photos, videos with us via Pin It

Did you look up at the sky and see this line of bright lights? Well, we can tell you they aren’t UFOs – those are SpaceX satellites.

If you missed it last night (May 4), don’t worry. You might have the chance to see them again tonight.

If you spot them, make sure to snap a picture or take a video and send it to us via Pin It. By sharing your photos, you have the chance to be featured in our newscasts and will be featured online!

