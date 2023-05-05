Gretna man arrested after barricade situation in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long barricade situation in Campbell County on Friday, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 5 around 10:30 a.m., authorities said deputies responded to the area of Claymore Drive to serve a warrant for 35-year-old Tyler Creasy.

Creasy was wanted by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of felony grand larceny, one count of altering a title and registration, and obtaining money under false pretenses, deputies said.

When deputies got to the home and tried to serve the warrant, Creasy went inside and barricaded himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they obtained a search warrant for the residence and after several hours of negotiations, Creasy came out and was arrested.

We’re told additional charges may be pending.

Authorities said the Campbell County Special Response Team and the Campbell County Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene to assist.