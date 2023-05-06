More than 40 students honored at Salem Red Sox Game

SALEM, Va. – Friday night was a big night at the Salem Red Sox game.

The Salem Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce honored more than 40 students who are joining the apprenticeship program, which offers local high school students the chance to work in their chosen field before even graduating from high school.

“Our goal basically is to help the workforce locally and also give our kids real-world experiences in careers they are interested in,” Jamie Soltis, Assistant Superintendent of Salem Schools said.

Two scholarships were also awarded on Friday night. Our very own John Carlin had the pleasure, on behalf of the LewisGale Hospital Board of Trustees, to present a scholarship check for $2,000 to Noah Herald, who is planning to pursue a career in welding.

John Carlin presents scholarship award during Salem Red Sox Game (WSLS)

Herald was unable to attend, so Assistant Superintendent Soltis accepted the scholarship check on his behalf.

The chamber also recognized the Roanoke County and Salem teachers of the year.