Glenvar students raise money for cancer research

Glenvar High School students hosted Relay for Life on Saturday.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA – Glenvar High School students came together Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

Members of the Helping Highlanders club hosted Relay for Life at the school.

Money raised goes towards cancer research and patient care programs.

So far they’ve raised $3,500 of their $5,000 goal.

“The event is a walk and we’ve had running laps, and limbo laps, and fun games throughout the event to get everyone involved. And we’ve just been really excited to get the community involved to fight cancer,” event leader Grayson Russell said.

If you’d like to donate click here.