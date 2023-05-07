TacoRitas! Festival comes to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of people came out to Elmwood Park Sunday to show their love for tacos and margaritas at the first TacoRitas! Festival.

WSLS is a proud sponsor of the event with the Berglund Center.

People got a taste of some of the tacos Roanoke has to offer — with local restaurants like Tuco’s, Cabo, and Empanada World participating.

There was also live music, salsa dancing lessons and of course margaritas, because you can’t have tacos without a little bit of tequila.

“We just wanted to bring a fun event for the community where people can have fun and enjoy some tacos and margaritas,” Robert Knight, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Berglund Center said.

This was the first year of the event, but organizers are already hoping to bring it back annually in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.