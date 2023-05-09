Danville City Council member charged with DUI

Lawrence "Larry" Campbell Jr., Danville city councilman, has been arrested for a DUI (Credit: Danville Police Department)

A member of Danville City Council has been charged with a DUI, according to court documents.

Lawrence “Larry” Campbell Jr., 71, was arrested on May 6 and records show that this is his first offense.

Police said Campbell was charged after a report from a concerned citizen in the 1900 block of South Boston Road.

Campbell was released and is set to appear in court on July 20.

Campbell was first elected to city council in May of 2008. You can learn more about his career here.

