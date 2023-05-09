Here’s how you could own Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Star

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is hosting an auction of the Mill Mountain Star, and if you have the highest bid, you’ll get ownership of the star for a year

The 88-foot-tall landmark that gives Roanoke its nickname “The Star City,” has been around since 1949.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke is hosting an auction for ownership of the star for a year. The highest bidder will get a custom plaque installed at the base of the star for an entire year with a special unveiling ceremony – not to mention bragging rights.

All proceeds from the auction will go toward community projects and scholarships, and organizers say they’re excited to partner with the city for this unique fundraiser.

“It has been successful also a little creative & out of the box, I think people don’t expect it, the star is very beloved so our idea initially was to get people very excited about supporting their community,” Jeanne Bollendorf, the Vice President Kiwanis Club of Roanoke said.

As of Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., the highest bid was $3,100.

If you want to place a bid, you can do so until 6 p.m. on May 11, officials said. Bids are being accepted by filling out this form, calling (540)761-6751, or emailing roanokekiwanis@gmail.com.

Bids started on May 7 at $1,000, and the minimum bid increment is $100.