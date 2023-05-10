Friends, family grieve loss of man with local ties found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Family and friends are grieving the loss of a man who has ties to Southwest Virginia.

Cameron Cole, a DoorDash driver, was found dead in Richmond after disappearing in late April.

“It hurts me so bad that he’s going to be gone,” Blake Hodges, a childhood friend of Cameron Cole said.

Hodges said He and Cameron grew up in the same area, Axton and they would play in the woods while in middle school.

“He didn’t deserve anything with what happened to him,” Hodges said.

One memory Hodges has of Cameron, creating a diss track of the middle school principal.

“He got his nickname Wild Cam because he was a wild boy it fit him, it was wild cam as in bad, he was fun.”

Hodges and Cam went to Magna Vista High School and says Cam finished at William Byrd and later joined the army.

“We was always proud of him for that,” Hodges said.

Cam lived in Prince George County and was declared missing after he was last heard from on April 28. His fiancé, and mother to his child, says she later got a text from him saying “I love you” at 4:40 p.m. while working for Doordash in Richmond.

However, according to Doordash, he never made his last scheduled delivery. They say his last delivery was between 1 and 2 pm.

Richmond Police arrested three people, who were inside Cole’s car, who are connected to a separate shooting.

Police say Cole’s body was found in a wooded area in Richmond.

Police have called his death a homicide.

Cameron’s friends say they will honor him on May 20 at 6 p.m. with a candlelight vigil at Fisher Farm Park in Ridgeway.