Pulaski County’s Motor Mile Speedway gets new name

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The legendary Motor Mile Speedway in Pulaski County is getting a new name.

Going forward, the race track will now be referred to as The Pulaski County Motorsports Park, the venue announced Wednesday morning.

The name change is a part of the county’s efforts to advance economic development in its growing tourism industry. This comes as it works to raise the bar and give race fans the chance to enjoy some of the best drivers in NASCAR and IndyCar.

With that being said, thunder is coming to the mountains in Pulaski County, with the Pulaski County Motorsports Park set to host the Superstar Racing Experience Series, or the SRX series, on Thursday, July 27.

The big race will be available on ESPN’s Thursday Night Thunder and roughly two million viewers are expected to tune in. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pulaski County worked in partnership with the Rusty Wallace Racing Group to bring the race to Pulaski County.

County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet is excited for what’s to come.

“SRX could not have picked a better track in a better community to host the Superstars of Racing, as we are known for having one of the most entertaining short tracks in the country and some of the best race fans in the world,” stated Sweet. “This new partnership marks our strong commitment to continue the long tradition of racing here in Pulaski County, and our desire to have our Motorsports Park become one of Virginia’s prime tourism destinations as well as a world-class outdoor sports and event venue.”

The race will include several superstars, including Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, Kyle Busch and Marco Andretti.