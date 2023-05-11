Carroll County man charged after abduction, sexual assault

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – One man is facing several charges after he broke into a woman’s home and kidnapped her, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 11, deputies responded to the area of Paul’s Creek Road after receiving a call about an abduction.

When they got to the scene, they found a 24-year-old woman who said when she got home, a man she didn’t know was inside, assaulted her, then forced her into her vehicle, according to Sheriff Kemp.

We’re told deputies contacted the Carroll County Criminal Investigations Division for assistance.

Based on that description of the man from the woman, as well as information given by other residents in the area, the suspect was identified as 35-year-old Don Jones, authorities said.

Jones had taken her vehicle, and warrants were obtained for his arrest, according to Sheriff Kemp.

Deputies found Jones near the Bear Trail and Timber Road intersection and then took him into custody without incident, the department said.

Jones is now being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond on the following charges, according to court records:

Grand larceny,

Brandishing a firearm,

Burglary of a dwelling at night with intent to commit a felony or larceny with a deadly weapon

Simple assault of law enforcement/fire/medical personnel,

Possession of weapons by a convicted felon,

Assault, firearm use in the commission of a felony,

Kidnapping/abduction,

Sexual assault, intercourse with a victim by force, threat, or intimidation.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office extended their thanks to Caroll County Fire and EMS, Virginia State Police, Galax Police Department Twin County 911 Dispatch, and Carroll County citizens for their help.