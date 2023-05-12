Man accused of torturing Bedford County family’s dog found guilty

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The man accused of torturing a Bedford County family’s dog has been found guilty.

Michael Elliot is charged with animal cruelty after the family of the dog said they had to put her down after Elliott allegedly tied her to a tree and beat her.

“With multiple ties of ropes around the tree and one rope around her neck. She could not even, she was gasping for breath. Her eye was almost out of the socket. And the other ear had been penetrated by a BB gun, is what the officer told me when he went over there,” said owner Dennis Evans in an earlier interview with 10 News.

They say that Elliott believed the dog killed his cat.

