Black Dog Salvage kicks off summer concert series

ROANOKE, Va. – It may not quite be summer, but Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke has kicked things off.

On Saturday night, they held their first show in their Dog Bowl concert series.

Co-owner Robert Culp says it all started a few years ago.

“We cleaned out the woods back here because we were having some problems, and once we did it was obviously an amphitheater,” Culp said. “And we thought what better thing to have for Black Dog Salvage than a dog bowl?”

They’ve held live music events before, but this year they’re teaming up with 5 Points Music Sanctuary.

“When I found out they would hold outdoor concerts and even come out and run it, we are not experts ‚we are not in the music business, we’re not even in the TV businesses anymore. We’re in the salvage business,” Culp said.

Saturday’s concert was a mix of bluegrass artists, a genre that band member Will Herrin says brings the community together.

“You can bring your kids, your grandparents, bluegrass offers something for everybody and it’s a very inclusive, communal type of music,” Herrin said.

Concertgoer Olivia Adams says events like this draw a familiar crowd.

“We love seeing the community,” Adams said. “We always see some familiar faces here this is a great spot. 5 Points brings some of the same faces around and then some.”

Culp says he hopes it brings more business to Black Dog, along with other local vendors they bring in.

“And this is a good way to kind of sideways get them in here, and then they go well what’s that big place with all that cool stuff?” Culp said.

If you didn’t get a chance to come out Saturday, there are still plenty of events for the rest of the summer.