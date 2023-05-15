20-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 20-year-old bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened May 11 at about 3:19 p.m. on English Tavern Rd., near Depot Road.

During the incident, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was about to pass a Trek bicycle as they both traveled south when the bicycle shifted suddenly toward it. Virginia State Police say the vehicle couldn’t avoid hitting the bicycle.

The bicyclist, identified as 20-year-old Josiah D. Fowler, of McDonough, Georgia, was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died the following morning, according to State Police. Authorities say he was wearing a bicycle helmet.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 47-year-old woman from Lynchburg, was not hurt in the crash, State Police said.

We’re told speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

No charges have been filed, according to Virginia State Police.