Centra announces plans for new mother-baby unit in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new mother-baby care unit is coming to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Monday, Centra announced plans for its new 5-story care tower, which is where the birth center will be located.

Services are expected to open by the Fall of 2027.

The project is still in the very early stages of planning.

“We love Virginia Baptist and the history that it has there, but I think it’s time to consider the future. And we’ll be giving birth to this in the fall of 2027 and so we have some time to really think about what that modernization plan looks like,” VP of Patient Experience and Women and Children Services Kim Price said.

This is all part of a $500 million investment to modernize and expand Centra facilities.